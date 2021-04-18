Pro-wrestling superstar Chavo Guerrero was the latest guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss the time he jumped from WCW to WWE, and whether he had any heat backstage after arriving from a rival promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he didn’t experience too much heat when coming to WWE from WCW, but having Eddie Guerrero already there helped:

“I didn’t see it too much because I had Eddie already there. I know I was still green and young, but one thing that Eddie did tell me, I think Jericho told me too, ‘Anything you’ve done over there, remember,’ I’d only been there four years in the business. He said, ‘That’s gone. You’re starting fresh here. New audience. Yes, it’s wrestling, but these guys have maybe not watched WCW, so they won’t know what you’re doing. So you get to start fresh, but you’re starting fresh. There’s a good and a bad.’ I didn’t get it too much. I was pretty good. I saw there were lot of jealousies. DDP got it for sure. Mike Awesome and those guys, those big dudes but I didn’t see it.”

Breaks down the differences between working for Eric Bischoff and working for Vince McMahon:

“It was different because I saw the buck stopped with one guy. The buck stopped with Vince McMahon. What he said goes, and that’s the way it was. There was really no boss in WCW. Even Eric had to answer to people, and then when Eric was gone, there was really no boss. When Bill Bush came in and other people came in, we didn’t have a boss. I remember one time at Nitro, they held the show up. Maybe it was a Thunder or something but they held the show up because you had David Crockett, head of production, he was arguing with booking, and they were arguing about something. They didn’t even start the show until 30 minutes late because they couldn’t agree on what to do. It was a pissing contest basically, and I was like, ‘god, these guys are acting like kids.’ There’s people out there waiting to go to start the show. So then when we got to WWF, you saw how a show was supposed to run. Remember in WCW, all the departments kind of did their own thing. Certain people had it good like Booker T. He comes in. He was respected. We all knew he was a good worker, and he got even better and better. Guys like Eddie and Chris [Benoit], they still had to show what they’re made of. They had to fit in.”