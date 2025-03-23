Rhea Ripley recently shared a new tattoo on Instagram, featuring a portrait of her dog dressed as Art the Clown from the Terrifier horror film series. The tattoo symbolizes her deep emotional connection to her dog, who entered her life during a challenging time and has since provided comfort and support.

Ripley described the tattoo as a way of honoring her dog while incorporating her love for horror. She wrote,

“This little doggo came into my life at such an important and emotional time. Very happy she will be a part of me forever… while being dressed as one of my favorite horror character’s 🤡 Thank you @celeste.pain ❤️ BellArt.”

Giulia has made her return to WWE NXT after losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT: Roadblock. Her comeback occurred at an NXT live event in Bartow, Florida on Saturday night, where she attacked Cora Jade, hinting at their upcoming feud.

Bryan Alvarez previously reported that Giulia’s recent title loss was due to a minor injury and visa issues.

WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green recently appeared on the “Pro Wrestling Experience” podcast, where she discussed several topics.

Green praised Samantha Irvin for her in-ring introductions, expressing how grateful she is for Irvin’s performances. She said,

“[On how often fans quote Irvin’s ring introduction] All the time and I love it. It never gets old. I thank Samantha for everything that she did for my entrance because it is amazing. Seriously, like, whether you’re really good at doing it or really terrible, it gives me a feeling, and I love it. That’s the whole point of wrestling, right? Like, the point is to feel something. Feel anything, whether it’s good or bad. Just feel something, and that’s what we get.”