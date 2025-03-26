AJ Mendez (AJ Lee in WWE) took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that her new short-time film, Aimee Comes First, premiered at the San Diego Latino Film Festival:

Our short film AIMEE COMES FIRST premiered at San Diego Latino Film Festival. So proud of writer/director/my baby mama @Aimee_Garcia @ScrappyHeartPro pic.twitter.com/OfgCfuBFfp — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) March 24, 2025

The proposed “Ric Flair Act” in North Carolina, which is studying the potential for a Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in the state, has received significant local media attention.

This legislation, which will cost taxpayers $500,000, is aiming to explore the possibility of establishing a Hall of Fame dedicated to professional wrestling in North Carolina.

And finally, Universal Studios Hollywood recently closed its Fast & Furious: Supercharged theme park ride, which featured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reprising his role as Hobbs.

Although this happened a few weeks ago, videos from the ride’s closing day were shared by Billy Krotchsen. You can check those out below:

And finally, prior to this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the following matches and segments were taped for WWE LFG:

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Tyra Mae Steele

* Oro Mensah vs. Jasper Troy.

* There was also a promo taped involving Penina Tuilaepa and Dani Sekelsky.