AEW is bringing a pay-per-view event to the Motor City.

After this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the live crowd. In a surprise announcement, Khan promised that a major AEW pay-per-view event would be coming to Detroit. He said,

“I can guarantee we’re gonna do that,” Khan said as the crowd erupted into chants of “Pay-Per-View.” He added, “I just might need a bigger building for that. But I think I know one. Cause I think I’ve been there before.”

While Khan didn’t confirm the exact venue, speculation immediately turned to Detroit’s Ford Field — the massive stadium that hosted WrestleMania 23 back in 2007.

CMLL has announced that Bandido will face off against Mascara Dorada on June 17th at the CMLL vs. AEW x ROH event.

This will be Bandido’s first bout in CMLL since 2021.

Plus, CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush) will challenge Hermanos Chávez (Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja) for the CMLL Tag Team Championships.

