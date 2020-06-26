Cheeseburger Offers to Train Anyone Leaving CHIKARA

Cheeseburger, who is the head coach of World Wide Wrestling Dojo, has offered to accept anyone looking for a new school now that CHIKARA is closing down.
CHIKARA is closing its doors after several sexual abuse allegations were made towards owner Mike Quakenbush and his staff. This has left a lot of trainees without a facility to train. Someone tagged Cheeseburger on Twitter, and he replied that he’d gladly accept anyone whose looking. Cheeseburger has been a trainer for World Wide Wrestling Dojo since 2018. The dojo was formerly where ROH’s school was before being relocated to Baltimore. The school is just 30 minutes from where CHIKARA’s school was located.
Any Chikara student beginner/advanced looking for a new training center is welcome to contact me and the @WorldwideDojo
[email protected] https://t.co/ZTitIIAGoD
— Cheeseburger 🌸🙏🏾 (@CheeseburgerROH) June 25, 2020
