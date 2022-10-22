The NWA announced that Chelsea Green has cashed in her NWA Women’s Title opportunity and has been added to the NWA Women’s Title bout at NWA Hard Times 3. She will now compete with Women’s Champion Kamille and KiLynn King in a triple threat match.

On the October 18 episode of NWA Powerrr, Green defeated Angelina Love to earn the chance to challenge for the title. On the October 11 episode of NWA Powerrr, King defeated Taya Valkyrie to move to the top contender spot for the NWA Women’s Champion.

At NWA When Our Shadows Fall 2021, Kamille defeated Serena Deeb to win the championship.