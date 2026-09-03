Chelsea Green is taking extra precautions to avoid worsening the orbital bone injury she suffered on WWE SmackDown.

Appearing on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet (see video below), Green discussed the importance of advocating for herself during the recovery process. She said she immediately pushed for a firm timeline regarding when she could safely return to the ring.

“If you don’t take care of yourself, and you don’t push to get answers medically, you could be out for as long as you want to be out for,” Green said. “You could be out for ages, just rehabbing. We’ve got so many things wrong with us, all of us do. So I just always want to make sure I get ahead of it.”

Green wanted WWE’s medical team to give her a specific return date, believing it would provide a target she could work toward.

“‘No, no, no. Give me a date now. If I can beat the date, great.’ It’s rare, but if I can beat the date, great,” she continued. “So I got a date in Philly that night, and then I went back home.”

Green admitted she endured several difficult days after flying home and experiencing increased swelling. She subsequently visited a surgeon in Orlando and obtained written clearance outlining when she could resume competing.

“I had a couple of very rough days at home after flying, after coming down from the adrenaline, after swelling, all that stuff,” Green said. “It was a rough few days, and then I found a surgeon in Orlando. I went to him, and then I doubled down and made sure I had a written note that said when I could come back, because WWE, they are so careful.”

Despite wearing bedazzled protective masks, Green understands the seriousness of the injury. Further damage to the orbital bone could require surgery and the insertion of a plate.

“They have to be. This is my eyeball, and if I break it anymore, if I break my orbital bone anymore, that means my eyeball drops down an inch,” Green explained. “That’s disgusting. It means a plate in my eye. That’s a big deal.”

Green acknowledged that WWE will naturally prioritize her long-term health, while she is focused on returning as soon as possible to keep her storyline moving.

“They are always going to be more cautious and careful with us, and make sure that they’re taking care and that we’re 100%,” Green said. “Whereas I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, but how can I make this story work, and how can we not drag this out? When’s the soonest I can get in the ring to give the people what they want, so that we can continue to feed this storyline?’”

Green suffered the injury on the August 7 episode of WWE SmackDown while teaming with Tiffany Stratton against Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. The WWE Women’s World Champion has remained active since then, although most of her matches have been tag team contests.

Elsewhere in the interview, Green addressed her decision to leave Twitter/X in July 2025. She said Ethan Page advised her that if she was going to leave the platform, she should step away completely.

Green ultimately decided that engaging with both positive and negative reactions was taking too much of a toll on her mental health.

“I was finding that I was telling the world that if I believed and fed into the love, that I would have to believe and feed into the hate, and I was,” Green said. “I was starting to feed into that stuff, and I can’t do it. I will not allow the internet to cyber-bully me or any of my friends, and I was becoming this online vigilante, and it was just biting me in the ass.”

Green also took issue with fans making assumptions about her personal beliefs, family, friends and coworkers.

“I’m not going to allow them to tell me what my beliefs are or who I vote for, even though I’m Canadian. We’ve laughed about that,” she continued. “I’m not going to allow them to tell me what race my friends are, to bully my family, to say things about my coworkers that are untrue or unfair or whatever. I can’t do it.”

Green said she particularly dislikes the dogpiling that can take place within online wrestling communities.

“I cannot do it. I hate bullying, and I really hate cyberbullying and the narrative that Twitter comes up with and the dog-piling,” Green said. “It’s too much. I love the fandom, but unfortunately, the fandoms—they also turn into bullying.”

According to Green, online speculation also began affecting her relationships at work, with fans attempting to determine which wrestlers she did or did not like.

“Yes, and it was affecting relationships at work,” Green said. “They were trying to say who I didn’t like and who I didn’t get along with. They were trying to say these are the people that are bullies. These are the locker room leaders, and they’re still doing that.”

Green cited a recent interview with Reid as an example, noting that Reid was speaking in character as a member of Fatal Influence.

“I literally just saw an interview that Lainey Reid did about me, and she’s completely in character as Lainey Reid from Fatal Influence, and they are trying to say that what she’s saying is the truth in real life,” Green said. “Be so for real, people. Touch grass! Realize that we’re living in a soap opera in WWE.”

Green emphasized that the performers remain friends once the cameras stop rolling.

“When we go home, we are friends. We text. We hang out. We support each other. We share clothes. We go to the gym together.”

While Green understands that passionate fan reactions are part of professional wrestling, she hopes to establish stronger boundaries if she eventually transitions into movies or television.

“We’ve allowed them to feel that way. We’ve allowed them to be comfortable with supporting us to a fault and dogpiling us,” Green said. “We’ve allowed it all in pro wrestling, and so that’s why there’s a part of me that’s like, I hope that if I make it to Hollywood, if I break through and I get to do movies and TV, I hope that I can set boundaries then.”

For now, Green is accepting most aspects of wrestling fandom—with one notable exception.

“But right now, I’m going to allow it all to happen while I’m in this pro wrestling world, with small exceptions,” she added. “Now the exception is, unfortunately, you’re not going to be able to reach me via X.”