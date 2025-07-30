Chelsea Green opened up about her WWE persona and current run in the company during the third episode of the WWE: Unreal docuseries. The episode follows Green as she gears up to capture the WWE Women’s United States Championship, with Green taking time to reflect on her character development and what it means to her career. She said,

“I would say my character is a Karen. I think my role is to provide entertainment and that is in the form of comedic relief and selling for the girls. Selling is the art of taking someone’s move. It’s the way that you take that move and you make it look brutal. For someone to win, somebody else has to lose. Guess what? I’ll be the loser if that means being booked every day. You want me to pour salsa and cake on my head? Say less.”

She continued, “We’re getting paid a lot of money to look like assholes. I’m ok with that. As much as I talk about ‘winning doesn’t matter’, obviously, of course, as a wrestler, we have goals. We set timelines for ourselves and of course, one of the goals is always to be a WWE champion. Obviously as a female in wrestling, I have thought about what it would look to be in a WrestleMania or win a championship. So I have the perfect outfit set aside that I have been dreaming about wearing.”

Charlotte Flair’s long-awaited return to the ring took place at the 2025 Royal Rumble, marking the end of a year-long recovery from a serious injury. Her comeback — capped off by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match — was spotlighted in Episode 3 of WWE: Unreal, where Flair opened up about the emotional toll of her absence and the pressure she felt ahead of her return. She said,

“2024 was really hard. The one thing I’ve always leaned on is my athleticism, and when that felt taken from me, I was terrified that I wouldn’t come back and be good enough for the fans.”

She added, “Tonight feels like the start of what I hope will be the best chapter of my career. I’ve never felt more confident — this is me vs. me now, and I’m ready to do it all over again.”

After her win, Flair was seen speaking with Triple H backstage in Gorilla, expressing uncertainty about how to handle the moment. She said, “I didn’t know how to react.” Triple H simply responded with, “Always show emotions. Just be real.”

The Rock expressed strong confidence in his “Final Boss” persona during an episode of WWE: Unreal. As part of the storyline involving Cody Rhodes and John Cena, The Rock discussed the evolution of his character, which debuted in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40. He said,

“The Final Boss is the greatest heel professional wrestling has ever seen. An unstoppable force. There’s nothing the Final Boss can’t do or say. Becoming this version of myself has been the most gratifying decision I’ve ever made.”

The Rock has not appeared on WWE programming since orchestrating Cena’s shocking heel turn on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.