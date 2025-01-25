Mark Henry and Michelle McCool were in attendance at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. They join comedians Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as some of the guests who were shown on camera.

An awesome promo video looking at the Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu match will be taking place on this week’s edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event aired on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. You can check out the video package below:

Also on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a video package of Shinsuke Nakamura aired. During it, Nakamura declared for the men’s Royal Rumble match. You can check out the video package below:

Chelsea Green took to Twitter following her match on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the show, Michin and B-Fab defeated Green and Piper Niven in a tag-team match.

Later in the show, Michin informed Green that Nick Aldis had booked a rematch between them for the Women’s US title. This match will be taking place on next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

During the match, Green suffered an injury to her lip and received a small cut on her nose. She addressed this on Twitter, which you can see below:

The audacity of B Flop & Messy Michin to try to dismember the first ever, longest reigning @WWE United States Champion

🫡🇺🇸 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EKuSRW5Pvi — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 25, 2025

#DIY vs. The Motor City Machine Guns in a two out of three falls match for the WWE Tag-Team Championships has been announced for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 1, 2025.

In addition to Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes, The Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza vs. #DIY & Pretty Deadly, Chelsea Green vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s United States Championship, and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan will be taking place on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.