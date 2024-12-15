Chelsea Green is your first-ever Women’s United States Champion.

During Saturday Night’s Main Event, Green defeated Michin to win the inaugural title. Piper Niven, who was ringside during the match, got involved several times.

The finish came when Green hit an unprettier.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

