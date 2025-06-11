Chelsea Green is making a strong case for the return of Total Divas, the popular WWE reality series.

In fact, not only does she feel a WWE Total Divas reboot is likely … it’s inevitable.

During an appearance on the Lightweights Podcast, Green opened up about her love for the show, which ran for nine seasons and helped shine a spotlight on WWE’s women’s division for a mainstream audience.

“Every day, every minute of every hour of every day I think about Total Divas,” Green joked. “I’ve also been told by numerous different people in WWE and outside of WWE and like Hollywood, that they’ve been pushing for it for years… It will happen. I think it’ll happen, whether it’s called Total Divas or not.”

Green emphasized how impactful the series was in attracting a female fanbase to professional wrestling, crediting its blend of real-life drama, personality-driven stories, and behind-the-scenes content for helping elevate the profile of WWE’s women.

When asked who she’d include in a modern version of the show, Green had a clear vision:

“Definitely me and Sydney [Maxxine Dupri],” she said. “Nia Jax has to be cast. First of all, she was an OG Total Diva. But also, that girl knows everything about everything in a good way. She’s got the tea, she knows the juice… Of course, Natty has to be on it because Natty is an OG, like the OG of OGs… And then I would say I would love to see Naomi again, because Naomi was on it the first time, and Bianca would be great.”

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.)