Chelsea Green has her sights set on a legend as an opponent for WWE’s “Biggest Party of the Summer.”

The reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion called out Nikki Bella for a showdown at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in a video released via the official Instagram Story of Xfinity.

“I’m calling out Nikki Bella,” Green stated while staring directly into the camera. “Nikki, SummerSlam is only a few months away, honey, here I am.”

Green continued, “At this point I’m giving Diva, I’m giving President, I’m giving everything that you used to give, Fearless. So here I am waiting.”

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and will feature hip-hop star Cardi B. as the special host.