Chelsea Green discussed a wide range of topics on the latest “Green With Envy” podcast.

During it, she asked why WWE changed her theme song at the Royal Rumble in 2020 when she worked the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

“I think everyone who saw The Royal Rumble was wondering,” Green said. “If you didn’t know, I came out to Summer Rae’s NXT music. At that time in my career in WWE, I was in between songs because what happened was, I finally found a song I loved. I used it in NXT for a little while at live events, and then I realized, Oh my God. That is already Alisha Edwards’ song from Impact, and I love Lish. I was like, I can’t have her song. That’s not fair. I’m not going to take that from her. She’s had that forever, so I changed it to something else, but we weren’t totally settled on it and the song wasn’t finished yet when I got called to do The Royal Rumble. We only get called like two days before. I was just going to go back to Alisha Edward’s theme song to come out, and then all of a sudden, a couple hours before I was about to go out for The Royal Rumble, they were like, ‘Oh no. You can’t come out to that. Now that we know it’s on Impact, you can’t come out to that.’”

Green continued, “We went through a bunch of song choices and we found one. We were like, that’s perfect. Nobody told me it was Summer Rae’s theme. It was just in the library of songs I was able to choose from. To be fair, it was not Summer Rae’s main roster theme song. It was her NXT theme song. It was not that big of a deal, but when I came out, the die-hards thought it was Summer Rae, so I think people were kind of annoyed, which sucked for me because I didn’t realize what was going on. There was this weird reaction when I came out, and I was thinking, ‘What the f**k just happened?’ But yea, it was because I came out to Summer Rae’s NXT music. That was kind of annoying, but I mean, it was a banger of a song. It was a great song. Anyway, the song that we actually settled on was really cool in NXT and WWE, and I was able to customize it.”