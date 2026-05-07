Chelsea Green appears to be recovering well following the recent procedure she underwent to correct an abnormal heart rhythm.

As noted earlier this week, Green revealed that doctors diagnosed her with SVT (supraventricular tachycardia), a condition she had apparently been dealing with for years before finally being identified after a frightening episode around WrestleMania 42.

During that incident, Green’s heart rate reportedly spiked to 228 beats per minute for nearly 15 minutes.

The former WWE Women’s United States Champion provided another update during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where she explained that she is nearing the end of her bed rest period.

“I’m going back to bed rest. I’ve got one more day of bed rest and then it’s taking it easy for another week,” Green said. “I’m feeling good. My wounds are healing and my heart feels, like, heavy and my breathing is interesting, but we’re on the mend.”

Despite still recovering, Green sounds eager to return to WWE television as soon as possible.

Not surprisingly, she’s already trying to get involved creatively.

Green referenced the tweet she posted earlier this week about returning to work “very soon” and joked during the interview that she has already been pitching ideas for SmackDown.

“Oh, you know, I will,” Green said about returning soon. “You know, I already pitched for this week. I can call in.”

At the moment, there is still no official word on when Green will be medically cleared to wrestle again. In addition to the heart procedure, she had already been sidelined with an ankle injury prior to the SVT diagnosis being discovered.

Green and her husband, Matt Cardona, are both currently part of the WWE SmackDown roster.