Former WWE and current Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green talked about the “ALL IN” pay-per-view on the latest episode of “Green with Envy.”

During it, she said WWE talent was banned from attending the All In PPV show in 2018.

“I really wish that Matt (Cardona) would have been able to go. Everyone at WWE who had a spouse or a partner that was on All In got a text a week or two out from talent relations at WWE saying they were not allowed to be at All In. Originally of course, Matt, and people like Deonna (Purrazzo), Adam Cole, and so many people were going to be at All In backstage watching us. When they sent that text, it was way too risky for any of them to be there, especially after being told not to.”

Green also shared that she reached out to Cody Rhodes about appearing on the show and ended up finding out about it on social media. She worked the show despite signing a contract with WWE because she wanted to fulfill her booking commitments before going to the Performance Center.

Green previously talked about Tessa Blanchard trying to bring the Knockouts Title out at the show.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co