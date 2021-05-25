Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is now cleared to return to the ring.

Green took to the Twitter page for her podcast, Green With Envy, and announced that she is now ready to get back into the ring after 3 surgeries on her arm.

“Today is a good day! [grinning face emoji] After 3 surgeries on my arm, I am officially cleared to get back in the ring. Oh, how I’ve missed wrestling!!!,” she wrote with the quick video clip.

Green suffered a wrist injury while making her official WWE SmackDown debut in November 2020, on the same arm she injured in her WWE NXT debut in March 2019.

Green was released from her WWE deal, along with other budget cuts, back on April 15. She will be free to sign with other promotions after her 90-day non-compete expires on Wednesday, July 14. It was recently reported that she’s had contract talks with Impact Wrestling officials for a potential return to that company.

Stay tuned for more on Green’s status. You can see her new tweet below:

