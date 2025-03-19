Chelsea Green successfully defended her WWE Women’s United States Championship on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, marking the 95th day of her historic title reign, which is the longest in the championship’s history.

Green defeated Sol Ruca with the help of her allies, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, who assisted at key moments during the match. Chelsea capitalized on Ruca’s injured leg, tripping her before she could hit the Sol Snatcher, then delivered the Un-Pretty-Her for the pinfall victory.

Ricky Saints (Ricky Starks in AEW) made a successful singles debut on WWE NXT during this week’s episode of WWE NXT, defeating Ridge Holland. He won with his signature move, Roshambo. This marked his first singles match since February 7, where he defeated KENTA for the DEFY Title before relinquishing it to focus solely on WWE NXT, where he debuted on February 11.

After his victory, Ricky was interviewed by Kelly Kincaid, but was interrupted by The Culling—Shawn Spears, Izzi Dame, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen. Izzi mocked Ricky, claiming he didn’t measure up to them, to which Ricky fired back, saying he always measures up in the right places.

Ricky Saints isn’t here for all The Culling’s nonsense 😅#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vAEBBUypTR — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

NXT Women’s Championship:

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Women’s North American Championship:

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Fallon Henley

NXT Heritage Cup:

Lexis King (c) vs. Je’Von Evans