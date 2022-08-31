Chelsea Green appeared on a recent episode of the PWTCast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she compared her current run in Impact Wrestling to her first run with the company. In between these runs included a stint in WWE.

“You know what? I actually had so much fun last time at IMPACT Wrestling that it is so hard to touch that first run because aside from me being very young and naïve in wrestling, I was also young, naïve and champion, you know what I mean? I was the IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Champion. I mean, I don’t know that you can get any better than that. I think that this is an equally fun run and possibly could turn out to be an even better run in IMPACT because I’m doing it with my best friend and you know, I came into IMPACT Wrestling in two thousand and… I mean I kind of came in-in 2015 and ‘16 but I got signed in 2017 if I’m remembering that correct and I made friends with the division. I came in not knowing anybody but, those girls became some of my best friends; Sienna, Allie, Mia Yim, Rosemary and this time around, I know everybody. I don’t wanna say I’m a veteran because I always feel like I have so much more to give, but I’m not a newbie anymore. I know my place and I know my role in the division and I know all my bosses, I know my co-workers so, it’s just a really comfortable run this.”