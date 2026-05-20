Chelsea Green is responding to the criticism surrounding her involvement in an upcoming UFC and WWE crossover event in Washington, D.C.

As noted earlier this week, several WWE stars are scheduled to take part in UFC’s Freedom 250 Fan Fest during the same weekend as UFC’s heavily promoted White House event.

Green was among the names announced, but her inclusion quickly sparked backlash online due to political tensions tied to the current administration and her previously stated support of LGBTQ+ and trans rights causes.

One fan on X accused Green of putting money ahead of her public support for trans rights. Green later addressed the criticism directly on social media, making it clear that she does not view the appearance and her advocacy work as conflicting issues.

“Doing my job and supporting the community are not mutually exclusive,” Green wrote. “I’ll continue to do what I can to advocate for human rights whether you approve or not. [heart emoji]”

The WWE star, who is originally from Canada, has become one of the company’s go-to names for mainstream media appearances, fan events, and promotional activities.

This isn’t the first time Green has found herself dealing with intense online backlash, either.

Last year, Green drew criticism after posting positive comments about Hulk Hogan following Hogan’s death without addressing the controversy surrounding racist remarks from Hogan’s past.

The reaction eventually became severe enough that Green stepped away from social media for a period of time after receiving insults and death threats.

A lot of eyes are on this UFC/WWE crossover weekend.

Along with Green, WWE stars announced for the Freedom 250 Fan Fest include Charlotte Flair, The Miz, Trick Williams, The Usos, Tiffany Stratton, and Bron Breakker.