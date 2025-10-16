Chelsea Green is not only the leader of The Secret Hervice.

She’s also pretty close with “The Never-Seen 17.”

During a recent interview with Woman’s World magazine, the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion spoke about she and husband Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, going on double-dates with WWE legend John Cena and his wife Shay.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she talks about this, her aspirations of entering the acting world in Hollywood and more.

On her Hollywood and acting aspirations: “I’ve been auditioning for role after role, and trying to dabble in the hosting space as well,” Green said. “I’m trying to start at the bottom and not cut corners. I want to do it the right way and gain respect within film and TV — not get there because I had it handed to me on a WWE silver platter.”

On she and husband Matt Cardona going on double-dates with John Cena and his wife Shay: “My husband and I go on double dates with John and Shay, every couple months, and the knowledge that comes out of him is incredible. He totally has my back and if I just continue to touch base with him, I’ll continue to get those little bits of information and advice that are so crucial when you’re on this journey of trying to figure out what you want to do next.”

On Piper Niven’s neck injury that has put doubts over her in-ring future in WWE: “We have all watched each other go through injuries. The girls took care of me when I broke my collarbone in India almost 10 years ago. They washed my hair, packed my bags, took me to the airport, got me on a plane home. Now it’s my turn to make sure that Piper is okay — more so mentally. There’s not much I can do physically, but I want to make sure that as she takes that step back, she realizes this is the time to rest, recover, brainstorm new ideas, start a new hobby, and not get in her head. Because, trust me, we get in our heads.”