As noted, Chelsea Green appeared on the latest edition of the popular INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

In addition to the highlights we previously published here on the website, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion also spoke about

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

My favorite part about you winning this championship is when the crowd starts to realize you’re the last one left in the ring. Then you sit up, and the crowd’s going crazy because they know it’s about to happen here. Were you feeling that? “Oh my God! So I was laying upside down. First of all, if you watch really close, I’m very ever so slightly trying to shift my weight from toe to toe because my toes are the only thing that’s keeping me there. My legs are cramping. The backs of my hamstrings are on fire because they’re pressed up against the metal, and I’m like, okay, just release this toe and like hold on with this one. I can’t move because if I move, it gives it all away. You know I’m alive. I have to stay dead until that very moment, and then see what happens.”

“Everything was strategic in that moment where I was, and just making sure that I stayed so still. I’m laying there, and I’m looking up at the Tron, and I see that Jade and Charlotte take the final bump, and I’m like okay, this is it. They’ll either know, or I’ll sit up and they’ll know. But I was still upside down, and I felt a rumble, and the minute that I started turning my head and looking around, it was like I felt everyone stand up, and it gave me chills. If I could dream of a scenario where I was winning the greatest title that a woman could win in wrestling, that was better than that moment. I could not have dreamt of that moment.”

Did you plan on dedicating this title win to Michael Hayes? “No, I did not. Nope, it came out of my mouth, and what a petty queen thing to say! The whole post-show interview was such a blur, and it was incredible. Everything that I said, I was like, oh my god! I slapped so hard with that one! Not a brain cell was going off in my head, I was just speaking. Dedicating it to Michael Hayes. I’m so glad that came out of my mouth, because poor Michael Hayes has just had to take it on the chin since Unreal, and the best part is that he supports me. He is a ride-or-die Chelsea fan. He has always pushed me to be a better version, to think outside of the box. If I do something kind of lame on live events, he’ll tell me. He’ll be like, ‘Don’t be doing that on TV. Practice makes perfect. You got to be better.’ Or if I have one shot, it’s like, ‘You got to do good, because if you don’t do well here, you’re not gonna get the opportunities that we’re talking about.’ He’s always had my back. So the fact that he’s the one that got so much flak for Unreal, we’ve got to play off of this.”

Also during the interview, Chelsea Green addressed quitting Twitter and backstage relationship rumors in WWE. She also revealed that she pitched getting her head shaved at WrestleMania in a “hair vs. hair” match against WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella.