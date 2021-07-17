Newest ROH star Chelsea Green recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about a wide range of topics, most notably on the term “diva” in professional wrestling, and why the Hot Mess never considered it a bad term. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she never thought of the term Diva as a bad thing:

From the minute I stepped foot in the ring in 2014 everyone had put me in [the Divas] box anyway because I was athletic but I liked to wear makeup and I liked to wear pink and the sparkles and the glitz and glam. What initially attracted me to wrestling at all was Kelly Kelly; the epitome of Diva. I don’t necessarily think of Diva as something negative. I love it. It’s just a mix of the athletic side of things with the sexy and glam side. That’s just what I love about wrestling aside from character work. Of course, I can say I don’t think it’s negative because I wasn’t in the Diva era. It’s easy for me to say it.

Says she loves embracing her sexual side: