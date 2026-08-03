Chelsea Green is embracing the support from WWE fans — and she’s even thanking Michael Hayes for helping spark it.

Following her victory in the Interim WWE Women’s Championship ladder match at SummerSlam, Green appeared on WWE Now and spoke with Sam Roberts about the perception that she wasn’t viewed as a top-tier talent within WWE (see video below).

When asked about the lack of faith from some behind the scenes, Green didn’t hold back.

“Screw them,” stated Green.

Green went on to say she believes WWE Unreal played a major role in fans getting behind her, particularly after Michael Hayes’ comments suggesting she was someone who helped make stars rather than being one herself.

“Yes, yes, I have thought that since the minute that Season 1 Episode 3 of Unreal came out,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh, this is not going to be good for the office but I love it.’ Hello! I’m getting all this love for just being me, for doing nothing out of the ordinary, for literally just showing up to work, doing my job and going home.”

Green continued by saying the response only continued to grow after the series aired.

“Unfortunately, for the office that aired, everyone loved it and now here we are three seasons later,” she continued. “I mean WWE Unreal Season 3 just came out and it reignited that passion from the fans like I know it did. I know it did. I felt it. I have felt it all weekend, I have felt it all year, I felt it for three years. I really felt it when I won the US Title but it has exploded since then. Exploded.”

Green then closed by giving Hayes credit for the unexpected momentum.

“And I thank Michael Hayes for that,” added Green.