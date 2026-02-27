Chelsea Green has ambitions as an established WWE Superstar.

She also has ambitions outside of the company.

Big ones.

During an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times to promote this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in “The Windy City,” the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion spoke about wanting to be “the next John Cena” for WWE’s women’s division.

“What I can focus on [are] my goals outside of professional wrestling,” Green stated. “I want to improve my acting skills, my public speaking skills and my hosting skills to to make sure that I’m constantly building a resume that is undeniable.”

Green continued, “I would love to be the next John Cena of professional wrestling for the women’s division. I would love to be in movies and TV and elevating the next generation of WWE talent, but that’s a big goal. So, you know, I’m going to continue to work on that and put it out into the universe, and I’ll manifest, and whatever happens, happens.”

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 takes place this Saturday, February 28, live from the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

