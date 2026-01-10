With WWE Unreal set to return for its second season on Netflix later this month, the spotlight is once again turning toward how much access fans are getting to life inside WWE. Following the release of the new trailer, Chelsea Green addressed what it’s actually like working in an environment where cameras are no longer an occasional presence, but a constant one.

Speaking about the filming process, Green emphasized that the transition into a second season barely felt like a change at all. “We just kept filming… it just flows right through to season 2,” she said, explaining that WWE’s modern production ecosystem already includes multiple digital, social, and documentary crews operating backstage at all times. In that sense, Unreal isn’t introducing anything radically new, it’s simply formalizing a level of access that already exists in today’s content-heavy WWE structure.

Green also noted that the series has altered how some fans perceive her, reinforcing her belief that transparency can be beneficial in an era dominated by social media storytelling. While she understands why more traditional wrestlers prefer to protect the mystique of the business, Green sees value in letting audiences see the human side of WWE Superstars. As WWE Unreal season two prepares to debut, her perspective highlights a generational divide within the locker room, one between preserving the illusion and embracing a media landscape where authenticity often drives fan connection.