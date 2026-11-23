Chelsea Green has found plenty of success inside the squared circle, but winning championships isn’t necessarily what she enjoys most about being a professional wrestler.

During her second run with WWE, Green has captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, Women’s United States Championship and WWE Women’s Championship. Despite those accomplishments, the WWE Superstar says her favorite aspect of the business is the opportunity to embrace an entirely different personality.

Speaking with twalsh during a recent interview, Green explained why portraying a character and performing in front of a live audience remains so appealing to her.

“Oh, man. I’ve always been an extrovert. I love putting on a costume and going out there and being, like, the Sasha Fierce. You know what I mean? Having an alter ego and playing into a character. It’s the most fun thing in the world, and everything is live. So… There’s no take-backs.”

While Green remains happy with her wrestling career, she also has ambitions outside the ring.

Elsewhere in the interview, Green discussed her interest in pursuing acting opportunities, specifically mentioning the upcoming Baywatch series and the possibility of auditioning for Saw 11.

“You know what? I’m manifesting. We’re going to manifest like a horror movie coming out, but we’re going to manifest Baywatch. We’re going to manifest maybe reading for Saw 11. We’re going to manifest doing things outside of our comfort zone.”

Green added that her desire to explore new opportunities comes from reaching a point in her wrestling career where she feels comfortable and confident in what she’s doing.

“So, you know, I love wrestling because I’ve been doing it so long. I feel comfortable. I feel good. I’m in an amazing place in my life. So next is something that pushes me to be uncomfortable.”