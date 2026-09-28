Chelsea Green has a message for anyone who still asks professional wrestlers whether what they do is “fake.”

During a new interview with PIX11 News, the WWE star discussed one of the questions that continues to frustrate her most — whether professional wrestling is real.

Green pointed to the physical toll wrestlers endure, including two significant injuries she has suffered this year alone.

“Well, I think, you know, the first question everyone has about wrestling is, ‘Is it fake?’ That drives me nuts because I am putting my body on the line on live television every single week. Just this year alone, I broke my ankle in two places and my orbital bone. So, I mean, no.”

Green went on to compare professional wrestling to other forms of entertainment where audiences understand that performers are playing roles without questioning whether the physical work involved is legitimate.

“When somebody wants to ask, is this fake? Like, let’s just take a second to think about, would we ask a soap actress if that’s fake or would we ask a stunt performer? Would we go to a live show and would we ask them? No, it’s not. What we’re doing is, it’s very much real. It’s very much dangerous. It’s very much we put our bodies on the line for your entertainment. Just enjoy it. It’s not that serious.”

Green added that regardless of the entertainment aspect of professional wrestling, there is no pretending when it comes to many of the physical risks performers take inside the ring.

“I mean, it’s — you can’t fake jumping off the top rope. There has to be a level of insanity that we have within us.”