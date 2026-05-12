Just one week after undergoing a heart procedure, Chelsea Green is already back on her feet and feeling much better.

The WWE star surfaced on social media on Monday to provide fans with an update on her recovery, revealing that she is officially off bed rest following her recent operation.

Green underwent a procedure on May 4 to correct SVT (supraventricular tachycardia), a form of irregular heart rhythm that causes the heart to beat abnormally fast from the upper chambers.

Thankfully, it sounds like the recovery process is going smoothly.

“1 week post op – off bed rest!,” Green tweeted this morning. “One thing about me: sitting still is my nightmare. Thank you to everyone who called, texted, dm’d, etc. I felt very, very loved this week.”

Along with the message, Green also shared a photo showing several flower arrangements she received while recovering from the procedure.

One bouquet in particular came from the team behind the upcoming “WWE: Unreal” docuseries.

Green previously revealed she had been dealing with the heart issue for quite some time before doctors officially discovered the problem following a scary episode around WrestleMania 42 weekend.

During the incident, her heart rate reportedly climbed to 228 beats per minute for nearly 15 minutes.