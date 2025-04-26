Chelsea Green didn’t have the best week of her career over the past seven days.

In addition to being kept off of the two-night WrestleMania 41 premium live event as an active champion, the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion also lost her title on the annual SmackDown After Mania post-WrestleMania edition of WWE SmackDown.

During a recent appearance on UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez, the women’s wrestling star shared her thoughts about not being included on either night of this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“At the end of the day, of course, after a crazy year, the pinnacle is WrestleMania,” she stated. “I felt the want and the need for these titles to be on the show. I wanted them to be on the show. At the end of the day, we only have so many hours and so many spots on the card.”

Green continued, “The women who were on the show did an amazing job of representing all of us. Although I’m upset and I wish I could have been on it, I’m really proud of the girls.”

