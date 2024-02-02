Chelsea Green has a dream for a WrestleMania matchup.

The WWE star spoke with Goat Radio about her husband, Matt Cardona, potentially returning to WWE. Cardona, who WWE fans know as Zack Ryder, has been making splashes on the indies, TNA, and NWA since his release from The Fed back in 2020.

Green tells the publication that she would love to do a mixed-tag team match with her husband at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Maybe. Fingers crossed, maybe. I really really hope so. I would love nothing more than to have a mixed tag match with my husband at WrestleMania.

Since her return in 2023 Green is a former one-time women’s tag team champion alongside Sonya Deville & Piper Niven.

