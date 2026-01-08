Chelsea Green recently appeared as a guest on Not Sam Wrestling Live for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the AAA Mixed Tag-Team Champion with Ethan Pages spoke about reaching out to The Undertaker and Jeremy Borash about appearing in AAA, being surprised by the fact that she is featured in season two of WWE: Unreal premiering on Netflix on January 20, as well as how she has signed a new five-year contract with WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On signing a new five-year contract with WWE: “And yet, she doesn’t know how to wrestle. And how good is that? I just signed five more years and I suck at wrestling and I love that for me.”

On being surprised by the fact that she is featured in season two of WWE: Unreal premiering on Netflix on January 20: “First of all, I had no idea I was in season two. I was told I was not in season two. So I was shocked to learn I was in season two — this morning, watching the trailer. I had no idea.”

On reaching out to The Undertaker and Jeremy Borash regarding appearing in AAA: “So when I first got the call to go to AAA, it’s because I had begged Undertaker… Every single show that I’m on, I beg the producers… So I messaged Undertaker. First, I messaged Anthony Luke, who is Maxxine’s husband now. I messaged him and asked for Undertaker’s number. He wouldn’t give it to me so he gave me Michelle McCool’s. I messaged Michelle McCool. Michelle McCool gave me Undertaker’s number. Then I messaged Undertaker and J.B. and I was like, ‘Please, I wanna go to Mexico. I wanna wrestle, I wanna do whatever I can.’ He was like, ‘Alright, say less.’ He booked Ethan (Page) and I together. I didn’t think that was gonna be the way — I just wanted to go. I didn’t care how I went, and I just couldn’t imagine a better story.”