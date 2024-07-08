Chelsea Green had a good weekend.

The WWE star was one of the standouts in the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match, and took a tremendous bump that had the fans at the Scotibank screaming “Holy sh*t.” Fightful Select has released a report today revealing that WWE officials were very pleased with Green’s match performance, and that she took the dangerous bump as safely as possible. It is also noted that Green was very much game for the spot.

Fightful adds that Green did a tremendous amount of press in Canada to promote Money In The Bank, another thing that WWE is very happy with her about. Since her return in 2023 Green has continued to get a ton of TV time, and is a former women’s tag team champion.

