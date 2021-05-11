During a recent interview with METRO UK pro-wrestling star Chelsea Green opened up about her next moves career-wise following her release from WWE a few weeks ago. The former IMPACT Knockouts champion also hypes up her new podcast, and how top AEW executive Cody Rhodes is a source of inspiration. Highlights are below.

Talks opportunities she hopes to pursue next:

“I have a bucket list of things I wanna do… Definitely I wanna be killed in a horror movie. I’ve always wanted that, I always found it so hilarious where you see the girl running and they always trip and fall, and then they get killed. It’s just how it works! So I wanna be that girl. Right now, I’m trying to work at making contacts in Playboy to hopefully do that.”

Says Cody Rhodes post-WWE inspires her:

“I think that was genius of him, to get himself out there and to wrestle people he would never have been able to wrestle. That’s what I really wanna do,” she added, while noting that IMPACT Wrestling, AEW and Ring of Honor are all in her wish list of destinations.”

On her new podcast:

“I don’t wanna put myself in a box and that’s why I’m trying to do [my podcast]… I’m trying to get this off the ground and show people that I am more than what you see on social media. I hope that people listening to 50 Shades of Green will see all those other sides to me.”