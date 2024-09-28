The road to next week’s Women’s Dumpster Match continues.

Following the September 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, a new digital exclusive segment featuring Chelsea Green doing her latest “Trashville Training” for the Dumpster Match against Michin on next week’s blue brand show.

“Usually, before a match, I would prepare with gua sha, reiki, an Erewhon smoothie, but since that British bozo Nicholas the prick-o-las put me in a Dumpster Match, I’ve had to change things up,” Green stated in the new video.

Additionally, Michin spoke after the show about the Dumpster Match scheduled for the October 4 show in Nashville, TN.

“[I’m] almost as excited as I am for you [Byron Saxton], and not just everybody in this arena, but everybody in the world is excited to see me dump Chelsea in that dumpster,” Michin said. “Mind you, the first-ever women’s dumpster match. Now, Chelsea, we’re moving from your world to mine. Now we go way back, but you have been mocking me, laughing at me, thinking it’s ke-ke-ha-ha about me in the trash when you know exactly who I am, but clearly, you forgot. Next week, princess, you will recognize me, and you will remember me as the wrong woman to mess with.”

