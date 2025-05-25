During her match with Zelina Vega on Saturday Night’s Main Event, Chelsea Green suffered a nose injury.

You can check out a video of a bloody Chelsea Green below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

Jimmy Hart, Bushwhacker Luke, and El Hijo del Vikingo were in attendance at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Speaking of El Hijo del Vikingo, he’ll be facing off against Chad Gable at WWE Worlds Collide 2025. You can check out the official graphic for the match below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

And finally, you can check out R-Truth’s new “Ron Cena” t-shirt below: