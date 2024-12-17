The talk of Cardi B. in WWE continues.

Following her history-making victory at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock to become the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion, Chelsea Green has been keeping busy on social media.

In addition to posts with Matt Cardona we shared on Monday, the “Hot Mess” returned on Tuesday with some more.

Among them was one that saw Green issue a challenge to hip-hop star Cardi B.

Sort of.

Green actually “invited” Cardi B. to challenge her.

“Now that I am your longest reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion, I am officially inviting Cardi B. to challenge me,” Green wrote via X.

Cardi B. has been involved in multiple back-and-forth exchanges with a variety of WWE Superstars over the years, and is currently featured along with Bianca Belair in the official trailer for WWE SummerSlam 2025.

She also tweeted a screenshot of the main index for the official WWE account on X, which has an updated wallpaper that shows WWE SmackDown General Manager with Chelsea Green on her history-making night on December 14 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

“Everything is as it’s meant to be,” she wrote as the caption to the photo.

