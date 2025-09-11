— Chelsea Green has been having a great time teaming up with Ethan Page during her NXT run and is hopeful that he can remain part of her faction. The Canadian duo has joined forces in recent weeks, and Green opened up about their partnership and other topics in a new interview with USA Today.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On her long road to success: “I doubted myself for so long in this industry. Now I’m at this point where I’m doing everything I could have ever dreamt of.”

On her current run in WWE: “I feel so blessed that finally, after 11 years in wrestling, I’m doing exactly what I want to do. I’m finally in this amazing position where I’m creatively fulfilled and I’m on TV every single week working for the dream company. I feel like now I really have this unique ability to present a character to the WWE Universe and to tell a story. It took a long time to get here, but at this point now, that’s my favorite part of this job.”

On being related on to elevate talent in WWE: “The fact that I am in that position where I’m able to go down to NXT and elevate Tyra Mae Steele, or elevate (Roxanne Perez) and Giulia, but I’m also trusted to get in the ring with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. That’s a really amazing position to be put in.”

On her alliance with Ethan page: “(Page) absolutely deserves everything in wrestling that he’s ever got, and now I feel like it’s my job to make sure the main roster sees him as a main roster talent. I also hope that he stays with us. I think that we’ve learned so much from him. He’s learned so much from us, and we have just made kind of the perfect unit.”

On a possible Women’s Title reign: “I want to prove to the writers and Triple H and the viewers that, ‘Hey, a little comedy girly can also make it as a top dog.’”

— Rusev had a standout rivalry with John Cena during his initial WWE tenure, and he credits much of his success to his former opponent. In a new interview with VoxCatch, the WWE star reflected on his feud with Cena, which revolved around the WWE United States Championship and culminated in a match at WrestleMania 31.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On what he learned from Cena: “I learned a lot from John Cena. I got to wrestle him quite a bit throughout my years in WWE and I owe a lot of my success to him because I got to learn from him, wrestling him, beating him as well, I’m always going to be thankful for that. That moment was special, you know, it’s WrestleMania. That’s the pinnacle of every professional wrestler, and to go out on a tank with my wife Lana in front of 75,000 people was absolutely a dream that you can’t even- you can’t even have when you’re a kid because you can’t, especially in Bulgaria where I come from, it’s very hard to dare to dream, right? So this was like a very surreal moment and I’m thankful to God and Jesus because he made it all possible.”

On if he’d like a match with Cena before Cena retires: “Oh, that would be absolutely yes, sir. But will I hurt him? Yes, sir. Will I beat him? Yes, sir. So maybe I’m not going to be an appropriate opponent. for a farewell John Cena tour.”

— Grayson Waller recently shared a story about receiving unexpected backup during a near-bar confrontation, thanks to MVP, Shayna Baszler, and Josh Barnett.

Waller appeared on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, where he was asked the show’s signature question – which WWE Superstars he would want on his side in a hypothetical bar fight. Rather than a hypothetical, Waller recounted an actual incident after WrestleMania 40, where he nearly got into a real fight — and Baszler, MVP, and Barnett were there to back him up.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On how it came about: “I actually have a real story where I had almost a bar fight, and I had three people step up my team. This is WrestleMania 40. After we won the Tag Team Championships, we go back to the hotel bar. Sometimes when WrestleMania stuff happens, the fans know what hotel we’re at, so we’re trying to have a good time and chill, and all these fat flops in black shirts and who stink are just like roaming around trying to grab you and all. It’s the worst… So there was a guy who kept just trying to grab and touch and talk to some of the NXT girls now, telling me, ‘This guy’s bothering us.’

“So I went up to the bar to talk to him, and I was like, ‘Hey, can you leave the girls alone? They’re trying to have a good night.’ This guy was very drunk. He starts firing back at me. He goes to push me, and I’m like, ‘Man, I just won the Tag Team Championships. I’m going to get in a fight at the bar at WrestleMania. This is going to be the story.’”

On the trio backing him up: “Shayna Baszler, she’s like, ‘Is everything all good here?’ She’s talking to me. MVP walks up next. I’m feeling pretty good. Then, Josh Barnett. I’ve never met Josh Barnett, but I know of him. I know he’s a badass. He steps up next and goes, ‘Is everything alright here, guys?’ I sat down. I sat down at the bar, and I just looked at the guy like, ‘Hey, I’m good,’ like Shayna Baszler, MVP, Josh Barnett have my back. There isn’t a man alive who I think can mess with this team before. So I almost had my own super team at the bar, WrestleMania. That guy, he disappeared real quickly, which was nice. I think I actually had a real-life team of four, WarGames bar team.”

— Booker T has once again praised Oba Femi, calling him a “generational talent” and saying he does everything he can to boost The Ruler’s profile. Femi, the current NXT Champion, has been on a dominant run in NXT, and Booker shared his thoughts on the rising star in an interview with Esports Insider.

“The only thing I do with Oba is hype him up. I tell him how good he is. He’s very green in the business, but he’s so smart already. He’s a generational talent, he could have worked in the seventies, the eighties, and the nineties.”

Booker T added, “He stands heads and shoulders above so many in this business already, just three years in. So I’m like Oba Femi’s hype man, he does so many things so well, and I don’t think you could teach it just. It’s just something that is in his DNA, so I love what Oba is doing, he’s one of my, one of my favourite guys.”

Femi is scheduled to defend his NXT Championship against Ricky Saints at NXT No Mercy later this month.

