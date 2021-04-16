Chelsea Green was just one of 10 WWE stars to be released by the company on Thursday due to budget cuts.
Green, who is under a 90-day non-compete, issued the following statement on Twitter:
“I’ve made once in a lifetime memories at WWE. I didn’t do everything I set out to do, but I’m proud of what I have done. (Can you say you were in a Royal Rumble for 14 seconds?) I’m proud of the fact that I never took NO for an answer (even after 4 tryouts and a reality show). I’m proud of the fact that I came back stronger every single time I was knocked down (or broke an arm). Although it’s been a few years, nothing has changed. I’m still that girl. Tomorrow, I’ll get up, dust myself off and start on my next journey. I’m taking back control, I’m refocusing and I’m going to do what I’ve always set out to do – Make a name for myself. It’s been short & sweet WWE Universe. I’ll see you on TV 10”
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 15, 2021