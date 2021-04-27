Current free agent Chelsea Green gained some heat on social media earlier today when a graphic designer named @salsaboii on Twitter called out the former WWE star for not giving credit to their original piece that Green retweeted. The user released a series of DMs that asked her to give credit to the work, which led to the post being deleted and @salsaboii being blocked.

After the news surfaced and Green was made aware of the backlash, she credited @salsaboii in a new post, then released the following statement addressing the controversy.

It’s super unfortunate how this has been handled. I think artists deserve credit. Period. After reading some of the nasty tweets, I didn’t feel reposting the art was something that I should do as clearly the artists view of me had soured. I support my artists. I pay my artists. I have been doing that since I started on the independent scene because I myself was a starving artist & I know the struggle. It’s really sad that an oversight on my part has lead to this, but I wish the artist luck and I think it’s best that I stick to the artists who I have used in the past and who know the person I am.

You can see the entire exchange below.

lol so Chelsea Green REALLY doesn’t want to credit me. It’s cool that she deleted it after like 5 days I suppose? But like, who does this? I don’t believe I’m out of line at all here. pic.twitter.com/zxINSQhqgl — ㋛ ⚠︎︎ – ジャクソン (@salsaboiii) April 27, 2021