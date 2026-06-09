Chelsea Green is officially making her move into the horror genre.

After previously teasing that she had landed a role in a horror project, the WWE star has now confirmed the film and announced that she will be appearing in the upcoming movie Red Wedding.

Green first discussed the opportunity during a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where she explained that she approaches acting with the same mindset she brings to professional wrestling.

“I feel the same way about acting as I do about wrestling,” she told Pro Wrestling Illustrated last week. “I just want to get out there and do it and build a resume. But, I just got a role in a horror film. I film in a couple of weeks and it’s gory as hell.”

That comment immediately sparked speculation among fans about what project Green would be involved with.

Now, the former WWE Women’s United States Champion has revealed the answer.

Taking to X on Monday, Green confirmed that Red Wedding will serve as her first horror movie appearance.

“My horror movie debut,” she wrote in a post shared via X on June 8.

The upcoming film is set to feature Lauren LaVera and Rory Culkin in starring roles. Red Wedding is being written and directed by Josh Stolberg, whose previous credits include Saw X, Spiral, and Jigsaw.

My horror movie debut. 🔪 🩸 https://t.co/lOTyJlYAGk — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) June 8, 2026