Pledge your allegiance to “The Kissimmee Experience.”

Why?

Because Chelsea Green will be appearing on the digital travel series from Experience Kissimmee for the season premiere, which dropped today, and features the WWE Superstar leading the way in an ‘action-packed, laugh-filled episode showcasing some of Central Florida’s most unexpected adventures.’

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Chelsea Green Brings High-Energy Adventure to Kissimmee in Season Premiere of The Kissimmee Experience

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green Brings High-Energy Adventure to Kissimmee in Season Premiere of The Kissimmee Experience

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – (Aug. 6, 2025) – Wrestling fans, get ready to see a whole new side of WWE Superstar Chelsea Green as she steps outside the ring and into the sunshine for the season premiere of The Kissimmee Experience. The digital travel series from Experience Kissimmee launches its third season today, with Chelsea leading the way in an action-packed, laugh-filled episode showcasing some of Central Florida’s most unexpected adventures.

Known for her bold personality and fierce presence in the wrestling world, Chelsea brings that same energy to Kissimmee, Florida, embracing foam sword fights at Pirates Dinner Adventure, unwinding at the rejuvenating Beer Spa, and getting cozy with adoptable cats over coffee at the Orlando Cat Café.

With every stop on her itinerary, Chelsea uncovered a new side of Kissimmee, a place where bold experiences and quiet escapes exist side by side. Her journey paints a vivid picture of what makes the destination so memorable.

The episode kicks off a new season of The Kissimmee Experience, a travel series that spotlights real experiences with familiar faces in unexpected places. Each episode blends humor, heart, and adventure, showing off Kissimmee’s versatility as a destination for all types of travelers especially those looking for something off the beaten path.

Watch Chelsea Green’s episode now on YouTube.com/@ExperienceKissimmee and follow @ExperienceKissimmee on follow @ExperienceKissimmee on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Experience Kissimmee:

Celebrating a decade of success, Experience Kissimmee, the official tourism authority for Osceola County, Florida, is dedicated to creating economic opportunities by driving tourism to the region. Known as the Vacation Home Capital of the World®, Kissimmee offers a wide variety of accommodations, with convenient access to world-famous theme parks and just minutes from Orlando International Airport (MCO). With a vision to be a trailblazer in destination marketing, Experience Kissimmee promotes Central Florida’s diverse tourism experiences to the world. By welcoming millions of visitors each year, whether for leisure, business, or sports events, the organization is committed to support local economic growth and continues to position the region as a premier travel destination. For more information, visit www.experiencekissimmee.com.

About Kissimmee:

Located at the heart of Florida, Kissimmee is 25 minutes from Orlando International Airport (MCO), close to world-famous theme parks and attractions, offers a variety of shopping and dining locations and provides access to natural spaces and outdoor adventures carefully preserved natural spaces and outdoor adventures. Also known as the Vacation Home Capital of the World®, Kissimmee has approximately 50,000 options of accommodations, including sprawling hotels and resorts and more than 30,000 vacation homes ranging from two-bedroom condos to 15-bedroom mansions.