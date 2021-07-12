Former WWE/Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green made her promotional debut at the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view event on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

She will be competing in the tournament to crown a new Women’s Champion. This was a surprise as she was under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE after she was released due to budget cuts.

Fightful Select reports Green had to get WWE clearance to do the spot before her 90-day non-compete clause was up. While Green is slated to appear at the ROH tapings in a commentary position as well, she does not have a contract with the company at this point.