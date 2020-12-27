Chelsea Green is on the sidelines after breaking her wrist while working her main roster debut on an episode of SmackDown last month.

While some would look at it as a negative, she’s staying positive and had some fun when WWE sent out a tweet asking fans to fill in the blanks: “I was so glad to see ________________ return to @WWE in 2020!”

Green replied, “Chelsea for 1.5 minutes.”

It should be noted that when Green is cleared to return to action she’ll be on SmackDown.