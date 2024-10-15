Chelsea Green says Matt Cardona will wind up where he’s meant to be.

Cardona, who was released from WWE in 2020 and has been working on the independent scene ever since, recently revealed on the “Walkway To Fight Club” podcast that he has no current offers from WWE or AEW.

Taking to Twitter, Green responded to her husband’s comments on the podcast. She wrote,

“In the end, he will land where he’s meant to land because he is the most talented & creative man I know.”