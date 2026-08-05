Chelsea Green has no hard feelings toward Michael Hayes.

Following her interim WWE Women’s Championship victory at SummerSlam, Green dedicated the win to Hayes after his comments about her on WWE Unreal, where he said she was “not built for, nor should she be in the Charlotte Flair role or Tiffany Stratton.”

Speaking with CBS Sports in an interview published Wednesday, Green revealed Hayes took the dedication in stride and even found it amusing.

“He can dish it, but he can also take it,” Green said. “I sent him a text this morning, ‘Have you seen that I dedicated the title to you?’ He loved it. He was laughing. He is such a good sport. And I wish that what he said wasn’t cropped and edited to make it seem like that’s all he said because I know in my heart that he probably had a million kind things to say about me.”

Green added that she never viewed Hayes’ comments negatively, saying they reflected how she was perceived at the time.

“At the end of the day, what he said was the truth. It was the truth in that moment. It was his truth. It was Creative’s truth. It might have been Triple H’s truth, I don’t know. I’m totally glad he said it. No regrets.”

She also addressed fan-shot footage from SummerSlam that showed Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton applauding her celebration after the match, saying that moment meant a great deal to her.

“When I saw that angle,” Green said. “It was very sweet because, at the end of the day, I love the love and support I get from my fans, but what really matters is the love, support, and respect that my coworkers and peers have for me.”

She continued, “Because if I wasn’t a good person, if I hadn’t lifted them when they needed it, if I wasn’t bumping for them and helping their storylines progress, I don’t think they would be doing that for me.”