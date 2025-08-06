Moose made a surprise return to WWE NXT and found himself standing alongside both former rivals and future opponents.

The segment kicked off with NXT Champion Oba Femi declaring that the future of NXT looked grim, as he had demolished everyone in his way. TNA Champion Trick Williams interrupted, asserting that he runs both TNA and NXT. Je’Von Evans then joined the fray, stating his intentions to challenge the biggest dog in NXT—Oba Femi. The tension hinted at a potential showdown in Philadelphia.

Before anything could be finalized, Moose arrived to remind Trick that their TNA World Championship clash is set for TNA Emergence.

The moment quickly spiraled into chaos when DarkState (Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, and Saquon Shugars) launched a surprise attack. However, Moose, Oba, Trick, and Je’Von put their differences aside and united to take down the invading faction.

MOOOOOOSE!@TheMooseNation had to remind the @ThisIsTNA World Champion about their title match at TNA Emergence 👊 pic.twitter.com/lxURjHOjsq — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2025

Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

In a backstage segment, Wren Sinclair was consoling Charlie Dempsey, who was still reeling from his loss to Tavion Heights the previous week.

Trying to lift Dempsey’s spirits, Sinclair mentioned they could finally spend more quality time together and that singing Joe Hendry’s theme song always made her feel better. She sang, “Say his name and he appears, I believe in Joe Hendry.”

Dempsey clearly didn’t share her belief — until Hendry popped out of a refrigerator.

Though he couldn’t quite turn Dempsey’s mood around, Hendry did walk away with something – a match against Dempsey scheduled for next Tuesday.

Chelsea Green made a shocking return to WWE NXT, accompanied by Piper Niven and Alba Fyre of the Secret Hervice.

The surprise came as Tavion Heights was addressing NXT North American and Canadian Champion Ethan Page. Chelsea interrupted, showering praise on Page and calling him the second greatest Canadian—right behind herself.

She scolded Heights for interrupting Page before his planned rendition of the national anthem and mocked him, claiming he didn’t have the guts to hit a woman like her. Heights agreed—but then blindsided Page with a shot and vowed to find a woman who would take care of Chelsea.

Ash By Elegance’s Personal Concierge made an appearance on the August 5 episode of WWE NXT.

George Iceman, though not using his real name in service of Ash By Elegance and the Elegance Brand, delivered a message on Ash’s behalf. He confronted WWE NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne backstage, warning her that Ash would be taking the Knockouts Title on the next episode of TNA iMPACT! He even offered to polish the belts in advance for Ash.

Jayne, backed by Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, told him to keep his hands off her championships. Iceman quickly retreated. Moments later, Lainey Reid stirred tensions within Fatal Influence by reminding Jayne that it was actually Jazmyn’s job to shine the titles. Jayne agreed and handed her belts to Nyx, sending her off with a pointed “thank you” for the reminder.

Blake Monroe suffered her first loss on WWE NXT after choosing to flee from Jordynne Grace rather than face Kelani Jordan in the ring.

The match opened this week’s episode of NXT, but was cut short when Jordynne Grace made her way to the ring. Her unexpected arrival caused Monroe to panic and flee the WWE Performance Center entirely, escaping in a waiting car as Grace gave chase. As a result, Jordan was awarded the victory by count-out.

This marked Monroe’s third televised match in NXT. Formerly known as Mariah May in AEW, she is a former AEW Women’s World Champion.

Jordynne Grace is officially set to face Blake Monroe at WWE NXT Heatwave.

The match was confirmed during this week’s episode of NXT, just moments after Grace chased Monroe out of the arena.

The two were once allies in NXT, but Monroe turned on Grace at WWE Evolution, costing her a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.