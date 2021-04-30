During her interview with Fightful, Chelsea Green revealed that she believes she was almost paired with Charlotte during her time in the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

I was just starting to get a little momentum. So, I actually didn’t hear anything. Funny enough, when I was out there at the very end of the match I heard—Charlotte raised my hand and said something. Said something like, ‘She’s gonna be next,’ or something along the lines that made me think that I was either going to be partnered with her or I was gonna be her protégé. Then I heard rumblings of that in the weeks after that I was going to be—I don’t want to say the next Charlotte, but coming up behind her with her as my mentor. Which is amazing. I don’t know that you can get a better spot than that. Then kind of radio silence until the next storyline that I heard about. I heard about a lot of storylines.

You can check out the interview HERE.