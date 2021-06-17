During her interview with Inside The Ropes, Chelsea Green spoke on her desired tag team with Deonna Purrazzo not coming to pass. Here’s what she had to say:

If I had have pitched VXT now, I wouldn’t have had my whole heart behind it because I realised that maybe one percent of the things that you pitch are used. But at the time, I truly thought, like, ‘Oh, this is it!’ Like once we sat down and we discussed what VXT looked like, what we sounded like, what we performed like, all that and we were all really on the same page, I was like, ‘This is money.’ Like, ‘This is going to be the female Shield.’ When it didn’t happen, I was just like, ‘How? How could it have not happened? This is… This is such money for them.’ But now, of course, I’m not as naive. I’m more privy to the way that this business works and I wouldn’t I wouldn’t be as surprised anymore because that’s just how it is. It’s the right place, the right time, the right person that you pitch it to.

