During her interview with Inside The Ropes, Chelsea Green spoke on the budding feud between Nick Gage and Matt Cardona. Here’s what she had to say:

I mean, I loved it! I was REALLY excited for it. And I’m mostly excited because I do feel like he was put in a box in the WWE, and maybe it was him that wanted to be in that box, maybe it was him that never pushed to get out of that box – but this is his chance to show the world SO much more. He’s been wrestling for so long – since he was 18, he’s now 36. I mean, he really he’s a wrestling since he was, like, three years old. But I just feel like this puts a little bit more validity behind his name and I love that for him. I think he deserves that. I don’t really want to go and watch it. I don’t really want to witness it. I already had to see the massive cut that he has on its arm that should require stitches. So I’m a little bit nervous for it, of course, just being his fiancee, but I am more excited for it.

