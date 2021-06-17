During her interview with Inside The Ropes, Chelsea Green spoke on her desire to play a combination of her past characters during her next run post WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

I think it’s… You know, it’s going to be Chelsea Green, but I think the character that you see is going to be an evolution and a combination of all of them. I’m going to work towards combining them.

I definitely prefer to be a character. I think, like, normal is boring – in everything! Normal is so boring. So I want to be a character, but I think we have to move slowly and gradually get into that instead of forcing the audience to love the new Hot Mess. You know what I mean? Like, I don’t want to force anybody into that and I don’t want to take everybody back to three years ago when I was that Hot Mess. Like, we have to move on. We have to find a new Hot Mess and a way to get into it, and a way to do it that works for the time now. So that’s, I think, going to be a fun thing that I’ll be playing with in whatever company I end up at. We’re just going to kind of play with, like, what does that look like?